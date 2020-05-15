Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $915,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Visa were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,030. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of V opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13. The firm has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

