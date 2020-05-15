Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.8% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG opened at $113.81 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

