Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 881,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CLNC stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.74. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 490.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

