City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Position Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 413.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 882,503 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of City Office REIT worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in City Office REIT by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIO opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. City Office REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $406.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,711 shares in the company, valued at $774,655.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

