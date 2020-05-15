Citigroup Raises CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $7.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $1.60 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBAY. Evercore ISI raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $292.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.