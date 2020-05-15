Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $228.71 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.14 and a 200 day moving average of $249.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.36.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.