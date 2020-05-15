Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $2.92 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

