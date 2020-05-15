CIBC Lowers Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$30.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.35.

GWO stock opened at C$20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.99. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$18.88 and a 12-month high of C$35.60.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$10.27 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.22, for a total value of C$99,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$26,657.38. Also, Director Michel Plessis-Bélair acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,194,336.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

