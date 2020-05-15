Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Down 11.0% in April

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $98.85 on Friday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

