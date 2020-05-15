Christopher Bogart Purchases 50,000 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Stock

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) insider Christopher Bogart purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £241,500 ($317,679.56).

Shares of BUR stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.64 million and a PE ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 402.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 611.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 250.43 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Burford Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,174.67 ($15.45).

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

