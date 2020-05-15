Christine Yoon Oh Acquires 10,000 Shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) CFO Christine Yoon Oh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. Op Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

Get Op Bancorp alerts:

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Op Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Op Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Op Bancorp by 600.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Op Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Op Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Op Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.