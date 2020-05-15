CHP Merger Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) Lock-Up Period To End on May 20th

CHP Merger’s (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 20th. CHP Merger had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CHP Merger’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of CHPMU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. CHP Merger has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000.

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

