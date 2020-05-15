ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Down 8.6% Following Insider Selling

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $50.44 and last traded at $51.68, approximately 556,971 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 642,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

Specifically, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,146,897.16. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 118,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $770,271.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,897 shares in the company, valued at $117,084,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,450 shares of company stock worth $13,767,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $126,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,678,000 after buying an additional 2,909,389 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at $30,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $19,022,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $14,907,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

