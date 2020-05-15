Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Down 8.1% on Insider Selling

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was down 8.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.41, approximately 521,927 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 636,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Specifically, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,352,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $8,925,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

