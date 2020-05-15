Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) versus One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Critical Contrast

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) and One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Chanticleer alerts:

1.6% of Chanticleer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of One Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Chanticleer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of One Group Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chanticleer and One Group Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer $30.14 million 1.81 -$17.73 million ($1.45) -3.04 One Group Hospitality $120.68 million 0.33 $20.83 million $0.10 13.80

One Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Chanticleer. Chanticleer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Group Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chanticleer has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Group Hospitality has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chanticleer and One Group Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer 0 0 1 0 3.00 One Group Hospitality 0 1 1 0 2.50

One Group Hospitality has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.16%. Given One Group Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe One Group Hospitality is more favorable than Chanticleer.

Profitability

This table compares Chanticleer and One Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer -27.61% -338.80% -32.21% One Group Hospitality 17.26% 19.39% 2.90%

Summary

One Group Hospitality beats Chanticleer on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chanticleer Company Profile

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK brand. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or managed or licensed 27 venues in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Chanticleer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanticleer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.