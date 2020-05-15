Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,934 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 42,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

CTL stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

