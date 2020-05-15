Cellnex Telecom SA (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellnex Telecom SA (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLNXF shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.