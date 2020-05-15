Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $51.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

