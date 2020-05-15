Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS opened at $4.93 on Friday. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The company had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, Director Bryan Wiener bought 4,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers bought 7,050 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $49,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 365,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.