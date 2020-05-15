Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.
CARS opened at $4.93 on Friday. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.96.
In other Cars.com news, Director Bryan Wiener bought 4,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers bought 7,050 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $49,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 365,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
