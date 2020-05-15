Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAH. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of CAH opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

