Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Update

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 569,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Canon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Canon during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $20.01 on Friday. Canon has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. Canon had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canon will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Macquarie lowered Canon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

