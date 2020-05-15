Canaccord Genuity Trims Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$38.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNC. AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Snc-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.60.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$19.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$15.47 and a 1-year high of C$34.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.37.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.2000001 EPS for the current year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

