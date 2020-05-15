Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLMD. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.53.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

