Camtek’s (CAMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $11.43 on Monday. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $440.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $2,218,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 99,326 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 335,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 77,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

