Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $51-56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.03 million.

Shares of CMBM opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.55 million and a P/E ratio of -14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cambium Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

