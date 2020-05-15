Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Up 20.1% in April

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 719,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. Raymond James raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 202,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLMT opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.11. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

