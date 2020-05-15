Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 252.94% from the stock’s current price.

CLBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.70 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $25.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.96% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

