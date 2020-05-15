Bryan Rishe Sells 2,330 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $114,682.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,950.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $122,697.80.

On Monday, April 13th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $110,115.80.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $93,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $101,937.50.

On Thursday, March 5th, Bryan Rishe sold 204 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $9,969.48.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.42 million, a PE ratio of 116.12 and a beta of 2.06. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. Analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $7,890,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $8,574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $7,313,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,660,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

