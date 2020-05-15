Brookfield Asset Management Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.