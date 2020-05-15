Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) is Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s Largest Position

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,126,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,237 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 12.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $49,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,806 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

NYSE:BAM opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

