Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently:

5/15/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $42.50 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

5/12/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $47.50 price target on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $37.33 to $33.33. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

