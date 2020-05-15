Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ARA)

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Renal Associates in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARA opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $193.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.73 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 19.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

