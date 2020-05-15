Brokerages Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,608 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $1,347,888.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,227.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,022 shares of company stock worth $3,567,234 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,142,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,160,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after buying an additional 63,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,487,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 936,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.