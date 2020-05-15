Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $1.38. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $10.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Hovde Group cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

