Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Sells £79,329.60 in Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £79,329.60 ($104,353.59).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Joanne Wilson purchased 19 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.55) per share, with a total value of £137.94 ($181.45).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.75) on Friday. Britvic Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 695.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 851.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Britvic to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 839.23 ($11.04).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

