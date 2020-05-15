Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,611,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,293,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $129,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $113,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $103,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $105,100.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 6,395 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $64,525.55.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $157,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.50. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Yext by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,659 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 515,614 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 6.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

