Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $113.81 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

