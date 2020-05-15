Bp Plc Has $27.94 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,935 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

