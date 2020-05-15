Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

