BMO Capital Markets Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$18.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TOY. CIBC increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered Spin Master from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.11.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master stock opened at C$17.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.98. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$46.61.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$624.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.