BMO Capital Markets Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on X. CIBC boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TMX Group from C$129.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$124.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$139.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.3100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

