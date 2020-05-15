BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Update

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. 13.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSGM opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. BioSig Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioSig Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

