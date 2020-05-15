Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $6.27 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,239.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,325.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

