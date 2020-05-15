Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $3.21. Becton Dickinson and posted earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $258.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

