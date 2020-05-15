Becton Dickinson and (BDX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE: BDX) recently:

5/14/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $286.00 to $296.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

5/8/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $283.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $234.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $262.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

5/8/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $285.00 to $278.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/14/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $279.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $269.00 to $245.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $260.00 to $234.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.10. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

