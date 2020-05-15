Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,528 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 19.7% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 45.7% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

