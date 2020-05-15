Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,948 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,239.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,325.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

