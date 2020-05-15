BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) Releases Earnings Results

BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter.

Shares of BBQ opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19. BBQ has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.72.

BBQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered BBQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered BBQ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

