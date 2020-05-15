Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baudax Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baudax Bio

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc

