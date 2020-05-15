Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRN opened at $0.58 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Barnwell Industries worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

